Scouting the Opponents: Three questions about Ole Miss

School: Ole Miss HEAD COACH: Lane Kiffin (6th year, 44-18; overall 105-52) 2024 RECORD: 10-3 overall, 5-3 (T 4th in SEC) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 3; Defense – 2, Special Teams – 0 PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Austin Simmons, RB Kewan Lacy, WR Harrison Wallace III, TE Dae’Quan Wright, DE Kam Franklin, DT Will Echoles, LB Suntarine Perkins, S Sage Ryan VERSUS GEORGIA: Oct. 18 (Sanford Stadium)

Austin Simmons takes over at quarterback this year for the Rebels. (Photo by USA Today)

Advertisement

How will Austin Simmons do replacing Jaxon Dart?

The Rebels are losing a first-round pick in Dart, but they also like what they have in Simmons. Georgia had a small taste during last year’s loss in Oxford, as the former redshirt freshman completed 5 of 6 passes for 64 yards, leading a touchdown drive against the Bulldogs. Simmons won’t be short of targets. To make sure of that, Ole Miss dipped into the transfer portal to snag De/Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State) and Harrison Wallace III (Penn State), to go along with top returning receiver Cayden Lee, who caught 57 passes for 874 yards last year.

Can the Rebels replace their defensive line production?

The Rebels boasted one of the top defensive fronts in the SEC last year. Walter Nolen, JJ Pegues, Princely Umanmielen, Jared Ivey, and Sundarine Perkins were almost unstoppable. So, what about this year? Of the group, Perkins is the lone returnee, meaning Ole Miss will lean on some touted recruits like Kam Franklin, Will Echoles, and Jamarious Brown, along with transfers Da’Shaun Womack and Princewil Umanmielen. Will there be a drop-off? Kiffin hopes not.

Can Ole Miss avoid the "trap" game?