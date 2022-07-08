Scouting the opponents: Key questions for Kentucky

Will the offense live up to the hype?

Will this be Kentucky’s best offense in Mark Stoops' nine years as head coach of the Wildcats?

On paper, it could be.

Quarterback Will Levis transferred from Penn State and threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns while running back Chris Rodriguez is back after rushing for 1,134 yards.

Kentucky has a new offensive coordinator in former San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello. Per reports, he will run the same offense as the Wildcats did a season ago.

One of his main chores will be trying to get Levis to cut down on his turnovers (13 interceptions a season ago).

If he does, then Kentucky’s offense does indeed have an opportunity to live up to the hype it's attracted for the fall.

Meanwhile, the addition of Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson (113 career receptions) will bolster a wide receiving corps that loses Wan’Dale Robinson, but adds Alabama transfer Javon Baker along with freshman Dane Key.

Will the young offensive line come through?

Last year’s offensive line was one of the better ones in the SEC.

Nicknamed the “Big Blue Wall,” the Wildcats must replace three starters as only left guard Kenneth Horsey and center Eli Cox return.

The Wildcats do return some talent, and getting them up to SEC speed will be the responsibility of new offensive line coach Zach Yenser, who came over along with Scangarello from the 49ers.

Are the Wildcats Georgia’s biggest challenge for superiority in the East?

One could probably make the argument, although there are some tough road games that the Wildcats will have to confront.

In fact, Kentucky’s first two conference games are away from Lexington, beginning with a Sept. 10 date at Florida followed on Oct. 1 by a trip to Ole Miss.

Neither of those games will be easy, but if Stoops’ squad can successfully navigate the pair, then an Oct. 29 date at Tennessee could set up the Wildcats for a huge date with the Bulldogs on Nov. 19.