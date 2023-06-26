Scouting the opponent: Three questions for UT Martin
HEAD COACH: Jason Simpson, (107-84, 18th year)
2022 RECORD: 7-5, 5-0 in Ohio Valley Conference
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 5; Defense – 8; Special Teams – 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB Zak Wallace (169 rushes for 1,012 yards and 16 touchdowns), WR EJ Smoot (32-508-3), WR Devonte Tanksley (53-653-1), LT Gavin Olson, LG Jarod Russell, RT Lamar Morgan; DE Daylan Dotson, NT Keyonte Davis, DT Jay Rogers, Rover Carson Evans.
VERSUS GEORGIA: Sept. 2 (Athens)
Can UT Martin win its third-straight OVC title?
After tying for the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title in 2022, UT Martin returns seven players on offense and five on defense. Once it gets past the season-opener with Georgia, the team certainly hopes to make it three straight crowns.
But the Skyhawks have some key pieces to replace.
UT Martin will have to find a new quarterback after losing Dresser Winn to graduation. He threw for almost 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last year.
Ironically, Winn just signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams, where he joins former Georgia quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett.
The Skyhawks do return running back Zak Wallace, who rushed for 1,012 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. But they lose leading receiver Colton Dowell, who amassed over 1,000 yards receiving.
Who is UT Martin's best defensive player?
Defensive end and Savannah native Daylan Dotson certainly deserves a lot of consideration.
At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, the former Jenkins High standout is a dominating player on the FCS level. Last year, as a sophomore, Dotson led the Skyhawks with 9.5 sacks, to go along with 30 tackles.
Three times last year, Dotson had two sacks in games, including a Week 3 loss at Boise State. He also was credited with 15 quarterback hurries on the season.
Will Georgia be able to name its score against the Skyhawks?
Short answer. Yes.
Last year, UT Martin traveled to Boise State and gave the Broncos a decent game before falling 30-7. That was certainly not the case during the program’s trip to Knoxville.
The Volunteers rolled past UT Martin 65-24. The score should serve as a pretty decent indicator to how many points the Bulldogs will be able to accumulate.
This will be nothing more than a glorified scrimmage for the Bulldogs, who host Ball State, South Carolina, and UAB over the next two weeks.
|Date
|Opponent (all times ET)
|
September 2
|
at Georgia, 6 p.m.
|
September 9
|
Missouri State, 7 p.m.
|
September 16
|
Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
|
September 23
|
at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|
September 30
|
Tennessee State, 7 p.m.
|
October 7
|
at Eastern Illinois, 3 p.m.
|
October 21
|
Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.
|
October 28
|
at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
|
November 4
|
at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
|
November 11
|
Southeast Missouri State, 3 p.m.
|
November 18
|
at Samford, TBA