After tying for the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title in 2022, UT Martin returns seven players on offense and five on defense. Once it gets past the season-opener with Georgia, the team certainly hopes to make it three straight crowns.

But the Skyhawks have some key pieces to replace.

UT Martin will have to find a new quarterback after losing Dresser Winn to graduation. He threw for almost 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last year.

Ironically, Winn just signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams, where he joins former Georgia quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett.

The Skyhawks do return running back Zak Wallace, who rushed for 1,012 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. But they lose leading receiver Colton Dowell, who amassed over 1,000 yards receiving.