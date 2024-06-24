Scouting the Opponent: Three questions about Clemson
SCHOOL: Clemson
HEAD COACH: Dabo Swinney (16th season, 170-43 overall)
2023 RECORD: 9-4 overall, 4-4 (4th in the ACC)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 7; Defense – 3; Special Teams – 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Cade Klubnik, WR Tyler Brown, WR Troy Stellato, TE Jake Briningstool, LT Tristian Stool, LG Marcus Tate, LB Barrett Carter, LB Khalil Barnes, SS RJ Mickins
VERSUS GEORGIA: August 31 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
Can Clemson get back to the top of the ACC?
Clemson lost its grip on the ACC championship last season as Florida State snatched the title away from the Tigers after a disappointing 9-4 campaign.
This marked the first time in 12 seasons that the Tigers failed to win 10 games, and as a result finished fourth in the conference, which did away from divisions, similarly to what the SEC is doing this year.
It did not help that the Tigers suffered significant turnovers and were breaking in a new quarterback in Cade Klubnik.
Klubnik would finish the season completing a respectable 64 percent of his passes for 2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns, but the Tigers will need to cut down on the turnovers to be successful.
Defensively, there’s talent but a lot of it is young as Clemson returns just three starters. They’ll have to learn in a hurry against a Georgia offense expected to be one of the best in college football.
Can Clemson get its turnover problem under control?
It had better.
Clemson’s offense lost the football 22 times last year. Of the 22, 13 were fumbles.
For those counting, that was the third-most in all of FBS football.
Making matters worse, many occurred with the game on the line and deep inside their opponent’s territory.
For example, a pair of red zone fumbles cost the Tigers a season-opening loss to Duke.
There was more. Three turnovers at Miami and two at North Carolina State led to two more disappointing defeats.
Will Dabo Swinney EVER start taking transfers?
The pressure is on Dabo Swinney to conform to the rest of college football, but he’s not biting.
Not because there haven’t been holes to fill.
When last year ended, 12 players left Clemson to find other homes but to date, no additions have been made.
Swinney seems determined to focus on signing and developing talent, which is fine. But when rivals like Florida State continue to shop at other schools to fortify its team, how long can Swinney hold out?
That's a question Clemson fans would love to know.
|Date
|Opponent
|
August 31
|
Georgia (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Atlanta
|
September 7
|
Appalachian State
|
September 21
|
North Carolina State
|
September 28
|
Stanford
|
October 5
|
at Florida State
|
October 12
|
at Wake Forest
|
October 19
|
Virginia
|
November 2
|
Louisville
|
November 9
|
at Virginia Tech
|
November 16
|
at Pittsburgh
|
November
|
The Citadel
|
November 30
|
South Carolina