Clemson lost its grip on the ACC championship last season as Florida State snatched the title away from the Tigers after a disappointing 9-4 campaign.

This marked the first time in 12 seasons that the Tigers failed to win 10 games, and as a result finished fourth in the conference, which did away from divisions, similarly to what the SEC is doing this year.

It did not help that the Tigers suffered significant turnovers and were breaking in a new quarterback in Cade Klubnik.

Klubnik would finish the season completing a respectable 64 percent of his passes for 2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns, but the Tigers will need to cut down on the turnovers to be successful.

Defensively, there’s talent but a lot of it is young as Clemson returns just three starters. They’ll have to learn in a hurry against a Georgia offense expected to be one of the best in college football.