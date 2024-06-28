SCHOOL: Auburn
HEAD COACH: Hugh Freeze (6-7-1 1st year; 89-50 overall)
2023 RECORD: 6-7 overall, 3-5 (5th in SEC West)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 6; Defense – 5; Special Teams – 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Payton Thorne, RB Jarquez Hunter, WR Cam Coleman, TE Rivaldo Fairweather, C Connor Law, DE Keldric Faullk, LB Eugene Asante, CB Keionte Scott, PK Alex McPherson, P Oscar Chapman.
VERSUS GEORGIA: October 5 (Sanford Stadium, Athens).
Can quarterback Payton Thorne improve his accuracy?
Thorne's inconsistencies as a passer were a big reason Auburn's offense struggled for most of the year.
The numbers were not particularly good.
Thorne completed 60 percent of his passes (162 of 265) for 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns to go with 10 interceptions.
The good news for the Tigers is that Thorne appeared to solidify his role with an excellent spring.
Running back Jaquez Green (with 2,170 career rushing yards) is one of the better running backs in the SEC, and the Tigers hit the portal hard for receivers. So upgrades appear to have been made there, too.
Still, it will be up to Thorne to make it all work.
Can Auburn limit the big plays?
That certainly was not the case last year when the Tigers gave up a fourth-and-forever play against Alabama to propel the Crimson Tide into the SEC Championship.
There were other examples.
New Mexico State, LSU, and Maryland also burned the Tigers.
At least this year's defense will be more experienced, thanks to some talented additions via the transfer portal like Trill Carter (Texas), Gage Keys (Kansas), and Philip Blidi (Indiana).
There's a little bit of concern in the secondary considering Auburn lost three starters to the NFL Draft, but the Tigers brought in former Texas Longhorn Jerrin Thompson to hopefully shore up the back end.
Can Auburn survive a tough October schedule?
A home game against Oklahoma and a season-ending trip to Alabama highlight the schedule for Auburn, but there's another stretch in the season that will determine the Tigers' fate in 2024.
That will come in October, when Auburn will be on the road for three straight weeks before closing out the home portion of its schedule against Vanderbilt, ULM, and Texas A&M.
The fun begins on Oct. 5 with a trip to Georgia, followed by a trip to Missouri two weeks later.
On Oct. 26, Auburn will head to Kentucky. By then, we'll know if the Tigers can finish over .500 after going 6-7 last year.
