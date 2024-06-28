Thorne's inconsistencies as a passer were a big reason Auburn's offense struggled for most of the year.

The numbers were not particularly good.

Thorne completed 60 percent of his passes (162 of 265) for 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns to go with 10 interceptions.

The good news for the Tigers is that Thorne appeared to solidify his role with an excellent spring.

Running back Jaquez Green (with 2,170 career rushing yards) is one of the better running backs in the SEC, and the Tigers hit the portal hard for receivers. So upgrades appear to have been made there, too.

Still, it will be up to Thorne to make it all work.