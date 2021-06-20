Scouting the opponent: An insider's look at Clemson

Clemson only loses a combined eight players off last year’s playoff team, although the ones the Tigers did lose certainly played significant roles.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne were two of the best ever to suit up for the Orange and White.

Coupled with the graduation of the team’s top two receivers, Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell, this year’s Clemson squad will be relying on some young players to keep its offensive train moving along.

In former five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, coaches feel they have a worthy replacement for Lawrence. Uiagalelei started a pair of games last fall (Boston College and Notre Dame) when Lawrence was injured. There will not be any first-game jitters when he leads the Tigers against the Bulldogs.

Replacing Etienne will be tougher, and Clemson still is not sure if wide receiver Justin Ross will be able to return from the spinal injury that cost him last year.

Defensively, however, the Tigers appear to be as good as they’ve been in recent years.

Clemson returns the likes of linebacker Braylon Spencer (4.5 sacks) and defensive end Myles Murphy (12 tackles for loss.) The Tigers also return kicker B.T. Potter.

Based on the opinion of most experts, the Tigers are once again favored to win the ACC and contend for the national crown.