Georgia will face Texas A&M for the first time in decades this Saturday. What's going to happen? Here are our score predictions.

Anthony Dasher

This is a scary game. To me, it’s scarier than last week’s contest at Auburn. Texas A&M is a very physical team, the Aggies won’t be intimidated coming to Sanford Stadium, and with the weather expected to resemble that against Kentucky, it could prove to be real equalizer. I’m not worried about the Bulldogs overlooking Texas A&M. The Bulldogs know full well what’s at stake, and that’s they need to win if they harbor any hopes of making the playoffs. Georgia’s favored by two touchdowns, and that just seems like a lot.

Prediction: Georgia 17, Texas A&M 14

Rob Suggs

Georgia plays this one on the edge of a cliff. Look up "trap game" in your dictionary, and this is what you see. Texas A&M is battle-hardened, unlikely to be phased by the opponent or the noise. Problem is, this team may not be the nation's best at anything, but it's pretty good at everything. Once more time, UGA will need disciplined, stingy defense and timely offense. And the passing game is welcome to show up any time now. Really. Now would be dandy.

Prediction: Georgia 31, Texas A&M 17

Dayne Young

Current forecasts show yet another stormy day at Sanford Stadium. Passing and kicking will be difficult. Both teams will accrue plenty of rushing yards and not as many points. I like Georgia's defense versus a running Kellen Mond more than I do A&M's defense to slow D'Andre Swift. A game in these conditions is not about style points, just about the win.

Prediction: Georgia 20, Texas A&M 13

Brent Rollins

During the day, I play the part of college professor, and often times I’ve had the exam in my class be the students’ second or third exam in a seven day period. If that is the case, they invariably perform worse on that exam. That’s what I wonder about more than anything with this week’s game against A&M. With the SEC East already clinched and this being the last game of a four-game physical gauntlet, the Bulldogs hopefully didn’t sit back and relax this week. The Aggies are possibly the most overall talented team on their regular-season schedule given Mond at QB compared to Bo Nix or Ian Book. In the end, I tend to believe in the motivating power of Kirby Smart and the prize that could be the college football playoff and am picking the same score I did a week ago for the Auburn game.

Prediction: Georgia 23, Texas A&M 20

Trent Smallwood

It looks like it will be a wet afternoon in Athens on Saturday, which I believe helps Georgia's chances greatly in this game. On a dry playing field, the Texas A&M passing game could cause the Bulldogs issues in the secondary. A rainy afternoon tends to favor the team that has the best running game and run defense. I will hedge my bet on the Dawgs in that department. I like Georgia by 10 on Saturday.

Prediction: Georgia 27, Texas A&M 17

Paul Maharry

I just looked at the spread for the first time this week, currently at UGA -13, and that is where I think this game will end up. This could easily be viewed as a trap game, but I think the leadership from inside the locker room has stepped up, and it's showing on the field now. The one concern is the offensive play calling and not having a hangover from the fourth quarter against Auburn. Besides that, I think the Dawgs will roll.

Prediction: Georgia 30, Texas A&M 13

Jake Reuse

With weather forecasts looking less than favorable, I'm leaning toward this going more the way of Kentucky, at least from an approach standpoint. Look for the Bulldogs and Aggies to pound away at each other on the ground and hope to spring a big play or two along the way. The key for the Bulldogs is keeping Kellen Mond contained, as a dual-threat quarterback becomes all the more dangerous in these situations. Assuming Georgia's defense is up to that task, I think the Bulldogs can pull this one out. I don't think it's going to be an easy day, and I'm probably more hesitant on this pick that I've been on any all year.

Prediction: Georgia 17, Texas A&M 13

Patrick Garbin

At first, I took the stance that Texas A&M has been steadily improving all season, and is now playing really good football—on offense and defense; therefore, the Aggies would give Georgia all it could handle, barely losing in Athens but covering the two touchdowns. I still think A&M is very much a quality opponent; yet, it would be so “Georgia” to win comfortably over the remainder of its regular-season opposition while seemingly everyone waited for the Bulldogs to falter—same thing happened a year ago. The Aggies will be playing their first road game in more than a month, coupled with having to face a very inspired, win-at-all-costs Georgia squad, A&M will get punched in the mouth early—and then have a difficult time recovering. Bulldogs win—and relatively easily.

Prediction: Georgia 34, Texas A&M 13

Seth Rainey

If this Georgia team can leave Jordan-Hare with a win, they shouldn’t have a problem with A&M. Expect more of the same from D’Andre Swift. I think we’ll get to see more from the lesser involved receivers like Kearis Jackson. Georgia’s defense will keep playing lights out. It shouldn’t be too big of a task.

Prediction: Georgia 27, Texas A&M 10

Radi Nabulsi