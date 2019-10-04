Georgia - favored by 25 points at last check - seemingly doesn’t do that good of a job when it comes to covering spreads. Will this be the story Saturday night? On paper, one could argue that that the Bulldogs hold the edge in just about every category against a Tennessee team that’s obviously still trying to find its way. This is a game that Georgia will win, but what I want to see is whether or not Kirby Smart’s words about needing to mix it up more offensively wasn’t just lip service.

Prediction: Georgia 45, Tennessee 10