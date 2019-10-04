Score Predictions - Georgia at Tennessee
The UGASports staff has made the score predictions for the Georgia game at Tennessee. This should be interesting.
Anthony Dasher
Georgia - favored by 25 points at last check - seemingly doesn’t do that good of a job when it comes to covering spreads. Will this be the story Saturday night? On paper, one could argue that that the Bulldogs hold the edge in just about every category against a Tennessee team that’s obviously still trying to find its way. This is a game that Georgia will win, but what I want to see is whether or not Kirby Smart’s words about needing to mix it up more offensively wasn’t just lip service.
Prediction: Georgia 45, Tennessee 10
Jake Reuse
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news