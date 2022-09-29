Georgia is a 28-point favorite going into the game against Missouri. So do the Bulldogs cover that spread or is Vegas giving the Dawgs too much credit?

Anthony Dasher

Georgia returns to conference play after last week’s relatively sloppy win over Kent State and Saturday night’s game at Missouri should provide the Bulldogs ample opportunity to get back to the standard to which they measure themselves. At last check, the Bulldogs were favored by 27.5 points, which seems a lot for a road game in the SEC. The Tigers’ defense isn’t the best in the world, but they are physical up front, something Kirby Smart has mentioned a few times. My question is what kind of mindset will Mizzou be in this week? The Tigers are coming off a tough loss to Auburn last week. While they’ll no doubt be fired up to welcome the nation’s top-ranked team to Columbia, what happens if the Bulldogs jump out to a quick early lead? How will they respond? My guess? Not well. Georgia 49, Missouri 10.



Blayne Gilmer

Last week was like Christmas for Kirby Smart. Georgia won and he got plenty of film with which to rake his talented team over the coals. Smart's demeanor after the game was all you needed to know. Georgia made self-inflicted errors. Smart knows how good this team is and that what went wrong can be corrected. Look for Georgia to be locked in from start to finish up in Columbia. Kansas State ran all over Missouri's defense. Louisiana Tech passed all over Missouri's defense. Look for Georgia to do both. Over 500 yards of offense again. Georgia 51, Missouri 7

Patrick Garbin

The Missouri matchup sets up nicely for Georgia, absolute road-game warriors. Kirby Smart is a remarkable 19-8 against the spread in true road games, including having covered seven contests in a row played at an opposing campus. On the contrary, the Tigers have covered the spread only twice in their last 10 home games. In addition, for the last time the Bulldogs did not cover the spread in consecutive games (they were far from covering last week vs. Kent State), you have to go all the way back to nearly two entire years ago—and 23 games—when they failed to cover against Florida followed by Mississippi State during the 2020 season. The Dawgs should easily handle their host this week, covering the lofty four-touchdown spread as well. Georgia 48, Missouri 10



Dayne Young

The great Charles Dickens once wrote in A Tale of Two Cities: "Nothing that we do, is done in vain. I believe, with all my soul, that we shall see triumph.” That quote wasn't written about lopsided SEC football after the stacked team had a struggle win against a Group of Five team at home at noon. Georgia 55, Missouri 3

Rob Suggs

Ho hum. Another week, another gargantuan point spread. Whether Georgia covers, week to week, depends upon the Big Dawg's appetite. Will it play with its food, as last week, or will it attack viciously and swallow it whole, as it did with the duck dinner in Week One? Says here Stetson is due for more than just another good week; he's due to GO OFF. Missouri is actually pretty good defending the run, so look for the Dawgs to take what is generously laid before it. And on the other side? The defense wants to make a better statement. A much better statement. Georgia 52, Misery 13.



Jed May

I would not want to have been a Georgia player in practice this week. Kirby Smart and company had plenty to point out to the No. 1 Bulldogs to bring them back down to Earth a little bit. I'm predicting the Bulldogs to come out with a renewed sense of focus and intensity this week. A night game on the road in the SEC should help with that as well. Stetson Bennett and the offense look more crisp, and the defense stifles a Tiger offense that has struggled all year. Georgia 48, Missouri 7

Paul Maharry

I feel bad for Missouri, I really do. After Kent State put up 22 points on the Dawgs at home, I’m sure practice has been anything but delightful for the Dawgs. The good thing is that all that frustration and anger will be taken out against their SEC East opponent. I think Stetson Bennett continues his streak of 250 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. Dawgs win and cover. Georgia 47, Missouri 6

Brent Rollins

A entire group of pissed-off Bulldogs does not bode well for the Tigers. I'll put the score as the exact same as last year. Georgia 43, Missouri 6

Trent Smallwood

After a reality check a week ago I expect the Bulldogs to come out firing on all cylinders this weekend in Columbia. This one gets ugly fast. Georgia 51, Missouri 3

Jason Butt

I’m expecting Georgia to play a more complete game, much like it did after Samford and against South Carolina. Stetson Bennett throws for over 300 yards and Georgia rolls to a decisive victory. Georgia 45, Missouri 10

Guest picker from the Dawg Vent: @CRUEDAWG

Mizzou gave up 40 points to Kansas State in Week 2. I look for the Dawgs offense to go on the road, cut down on the turnovers and run wilder than Eli Drinkwitz's hair at last weekend's postgame press conference. Ladd McConkey redeems last weekend's performance and makes the Tigers' defense pay with 150 yards and two touchdowns. Dawgs ROLL. Georgia 48, Missouri 6

Radi Nabulsi