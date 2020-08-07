UGASports - Schedule set

Georgia’s 2020 schedule is now complete.

The SEC announced on Friday that the Bulldogs will add Arkansas and State to their upcoming schedule, set to begin Sept. 26.

Dates and times for the 10-game slate will be announced sometimes next week. The game against Arkansas will be in Fayetteville with the game against MSU in Athens.

Against the Razorbacks, the Bulldogs will face off against former offensive line coach Sam Pittman in his first year at the help of Arkansas, which posted a 2-10 record last year. Mississippi State, meanwhile, features a new coach in Mike Leach.

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”

Georgia and Arkansas last met in 2014 in Little Rock with the Bulldogs winning 45-32. The two teams last met in Athens in 2010 with the Razorbacks winning, 31-24. Georgia defeated Arkansas, 52-41, in the ‘Dogs last visit to Fayetteville in 2

The Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams and leads the series 10-4-0.

Georgia and Mississippi State last met in Athens in 2017 with the Bulldogs winning 31-3. Georgia last visited Starkville in 2010 and suffered a 24-12 loss to State.

The Bulldogs have won 11 of the last 12 meetings in the series and leads the overall series 17-6.