Hair today, gone tomorrow.

For a growing number of players on Georgia’s offense, the start of fall camp was christened by breaking out the barber shears.

Say hello to the Buzz Cut Boys.

What started out as a lark by some members of Georgia’s tight end room has begun to spread to other members of the offense. That includes Stetson Bennett, whose new look was the talk of social media ahead of Thursday’s media session with head coach Kirby Smart, who was asked about his quarterback’s new look.

“I don't know what it's about. There are several guys more than Stetson that decided to get it. And that goes back to that lock in, lock out, lock into camp,” Smart said. “You got no distractions. Lock out all the noise and all the social media things and get really focused on being the best version of yourself. And there were several guys that, I guess, decided to do that through their hair.”

Stetson's teammates laughed that they like what they’ve seen, although safety Christopher Smith apparently does not plan on joining the group anytime soon.



“I’m one of the “Twist Boys,’” Smith laughed. “But the Buzz Cut Boys, that’s crazy, man. They were all in there cutting their hair and stuff. They’ve all got new looks, and I like it, man. Especially Stetson, he’s got the fade going and everything.”