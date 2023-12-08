Georgia's SEC Championship Game loss stuck with Sacovie White.

The 2024 Georgia receiver commit hosted some friends to watch the game against Alabama. After the Crimson Tide won, White's friends brushed it off and went about their day.

But White didn't shake it so easily. Set to enroll early and take part in Georgia's Orange Bowl practices, he is now entering the mindset of a collegiate player.

"I was just like, it’s fun and all, yeah. But this is going to be my job in two weeks," White said. "This is what I’m going to be doing on a daily basis for the next three to four years. I’m like, okay, I’m not necessarily just a fan. I can’t just say, oh yeah, I’ve got a couple more years left. Yeah, I’m going to be there. I’m here and I’m ready to play."