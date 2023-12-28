FORT LAUDERDALE - Carson Beck really got to know one of his future successors this summer.

Georgia's quarterback hosted signal caller Ryan Puglisi on his official visit in June. The two have built a strong relationship ahead of Puglisi's arrival in Athens as part of the Class of 2024.

Puglisi has now begun practicing with Georgia as the Bulldogs prepare for Saturday's Orange Bowl. The freshman quarterback has made a strong first impression on his teammates.

"Super strong arm, great kid, super smart," Beck said. "Having a guy like that added into the quarterback room is always good and always drives competition, and you know pushes all the guys around us to be better.”

Beck knows what it's like to be the fresh face on campus.

He joined the Bulldogs for bowl practice in the leadup to the 2019 Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Even though he couldn't travel to the bowl site, those few practices helped Beck acclimate to college football.

"For a guy to come in, get all these reps at practice, start picking up the speed even faster is going to help him as far as development at a faster rate," Beck said.

Veteran center Sedrick Van Pran echoed Beck's praise of Puglisi's arm strength. He also noted that Puglisi has been very observant so far in team meetings.

But that's not what has impressed Van Pran most.

"I think starting off, which is really important to me, I think he’s a good person," Van Pran said. "I think that’s half the battle when it comes to college football, because usually when you’re a good person, you’re a good dude who has morals and ethics, your heart and your brain kind of leads you to where you need to be. In my opinion, that’s half the battle of being successful."

Puglisi will spend his first year in Athens learning behind Beck. After that, he'll have a shot to win the job as he battles with Gunner Stockton and whoever else might be on Georgia's roster at that point.

But he already has a mindset that has impressed his offensive coordinator.

"Big, strong kid with a live arm," Mike Bobo said. "Athletic, has some athletic ability. And a confident kid that wanted to come and compete at the University of Georgia, and I like that."