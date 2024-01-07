It’s hard to miss Russel Tchewa.

At 7-foot and 280 pounds, the graduate transfer from South Florida has a way of standing out.

After his performance in Saturday’s 75-68 win at Missouri, future Georgia opponents will be keeping an eye on him, too.

“We just translated what we did in practice the last two weeks,” Tchewa said. “We’ve been going hard, we’ve had really, really good practices, so we just translated that into the game. We came in ready to play.”

Tchewa certainly did.

The Cameroon native enjoyed his best game as a Bulldog, posting his first double-double in a Georgia uniform, scoring a team-high 18 points to go along with 11 boards.

He was almost perfect, hitting all five of his field goal attempts.

“He got to his spots early, then he did what he had to do,” guard Noah Thomasson said in a post-game interview on the SEC Network. “He did what he had to do at the rim. Credit to him. We’re going to be needing him the whole season, so I’m proud of Russ.”

So is head coach Mike White, who said the original plan was not to have Tchewa play quite as long as he did.

“Russ was in such a good rhythm, offensively and defensively, and he’s such a well-conditioned guy,” White said. “He carries 280 but he never gets tired in practice. He’s consistently at the front in our conditioning segments, so he played more minutes than normal.”

Tchewa’s 29 minutes marked the fourth-most he’s played in a game this year.

“I remember in the summertime, we were going really, really hard with conditioning," Tchewa said. "Coach Crane (Director of Athletic Performance Collin Crane) always said, we’re running today, but it’s going to show up later. He was right, because we were in shape today.”