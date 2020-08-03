With Swift now a member of the Detroit Lions after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, it’s time for a new group of backs to etch their name in Bulldog lore.

From Todd Gurley to Nick Chubb, Sony Michel to Elijah Holyfield to D’Andre Swift, the Bulldogs have traditionally been one of, if not the top, teams in the SEC when it comes to producing running backs. All five of the aforementioned players are currently on the rosters of NFL squads.

-- Returning players --

Zamir White

James Cook

Kenny McIntosh

-- Newcomers --

Kendall Milton

Daijun Edwards

-- Current walkons --

Prather Hudson

Sevaughn Clark

Darius Jackson

Garrett Jones

KJ McCoy



-- Job up for grabs --

Georgia, at least under Kirby Smart, has never been a team to rely on just one running back. This year figures to be no exception. With the apparent depth at the position, why would it?

That said, somebody has to start, and based on what we saw last year, Zamir White figures to be that man.

By now, everyone knows White’s story and the fact he’s coming back from a pair of ACL injuries, one in each leg. Although some questioned whether or not he’d even be able to come back, quitting was not an option for White. After 78 carries for 408 yards last fall, he appears primed to return the role he envisioned coming out of high school.

While White may ultimately receive the bulk of the carries, three other players will also look to make significant impacts.

One can argue James Cook was underutilized his first two years, but with a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, the Bulldog junior should expect more opportunities than he has previously seen.

Meanwhile, sophomore Kenny McIntosh certainly flashed as a freshman, rushing 25 times for 174 yards (a 7.0-yard average), while true freshman Kendall Milton will no doubt get chances to show what he can do. Fellow freshman Daijun Edwards often gets overlooked, but he should get some carries as well. Edwards played against tough competition in high school and will be ready for the college transition.

-- Mr. Intrigue --

We probably could have gotten away with any one of Georgia’s five scholarship backs, but for the sake of argument will go with James Cook.

As mentioned, Cook had his opportunities. He played in all 14 games last season, but didn’t have quite the impact that many thought he would.

That’s not meant to disparage the Florida native. He needed opportunities to make an impact, and there simply weren't many under former offensive coordinator James Coley.

Cook is one of the fastest and shiftiest players on the Bulldogs football team and a true offensive weapon. The charge for new offensive coordinator Todd Monken will be finding more ways to get Cook the ball in space, because when he does, he can make things happen.

-- The spotlight is on . . . --

It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs or not, because Zamir White deserves your respect.

Nick Chubb’s reputation for being one of the hardest-working running backs around has been well-documented. White’s not far behind.

There aren’t a lot of running backs who have been able to come back from two ACL injuries and still be effective, but White, at least so far, has been the outlier.

His work ethic to get better, to get stronger, and to improve has been very Chubb-like. White is now two years removed from his last surgery and ready to make the impact everybody predicted he would after signing with the Bulldogs as one of the top running backs in the country.