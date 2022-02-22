RUMORS vs. FACTS: recruiting impact of Matt Luke's exit | New visit dates

The UGASports recruiting staff was back at it yesterday in the traditional Monday night slot. The crew discussed the impact of Matt Luke's exit on recruiting. Will Georgia see 2023 offensive linemen decommit? Does Luke's stepping aside impact Arch Manning's recruitment?

Also, we discussed some new Georgia offers that have been extended and the visit date of five-star receiver Carnell Tate. Finally, the recruiting staff answered questions from the UGASports.com Vault.

Check out the full audio and, or video replay of the latest episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS, and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel today.