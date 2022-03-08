RUMORS vs. FACTS: NFL Combine Impact on Recruiting | Top Target Updates

The UGASports recruiting staff went live once again on Monday night March 7. This time the crew discussed the impressive display that several Georgia Bulldogs put on at the NFL Scouting Combine. From Jordan Davis to Jake Camarda, former Georgia players captured the attention of the nation this past weekend. Georgia's athletes were even the topic of discussion while prospects were on visits elsewhere.

Arch Manning, Caleb Downs, Justice Haynes, Jayden Wayne, and Qua Russaw are all among the prospects that are touched on in this episode as well. Get the latest of Georgia football recruiting and tune in via video or audio to RUMORS vs. FACTS.