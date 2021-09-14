RUMORS vs. FACTS : Home Game Visits, Commitments Upcoming

Georgia hosted UAB for its home opener this past Saturday. The crowd was once again allowed back at full capacity. With that full capacity crowd also came the ability to host recruits.

Georgia took full advantage and brought in prospects across several different recruiting classes. Priority targets from the Peach State were in attendance, as well as some from outside of the state. The UGASports recruiting staff discussed the visitors and the impact that having the ability to host recruits in Sanford Stadium once again will have on the Class of 2022 and beyond on the latest episode of Georgia Recruiting: RUMORS vs. FACTS.

The show is live each Monday night at 8:15 pm EST on the UGASports YouTube channel. This particular episode is loaded with not only talk of visitors, but also some upcoming commitment announcements. There are a few in the next month that Georgia seems to be well-positioned for. Vault members' questions are answered and we also update Georgia's chances with two flip candidates in the Class of 2022.

Watch and, or listen to the full replay on the show below and make sure to subscribe on each platform for all the great content that UGASports is putting out on a weekly basis.