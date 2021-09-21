RUMORS vs. FACTS - High-Profile visits, major momentum for UGA

ESPN made sure that everyone in the world knew that Arch Manning and his family were in attendance for Georgia's SEC opener at Sanford Stadium versus South Carolina. The amount of attention that Manning gets everywhere he goes is warranted as a tremendous prospect and also as a member of what is considered to be football's royal family, so to speak.

The next Manning great spent time with a host of other extremely talented prospects in multiple classes. Manning is a part of a group text with prospects that are of the highest priority for Georgia in the Class of 2023. UGA commit Pearce Spurlin is on that group text and he's doing his best to reel in major recruits like Arch Manning, Justice Haynes, Michael Daugherty, and many others.

Georgia had three targets in the Class of 2022 in attendance that are all getting closer to winding down their recruiting process. Hear the latest on the recruitments of Oscar Delp, Earnest Greene, and Enai White, and much more on the latest episode of the UGASports weekly show Georgia Recruiting: RUMORS vs. FACTS.