The UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS crew reacts to the decommitment of Daniel Harris. The cornerback from Miami is opening up his options, but Georgia is not out of the mix by any means. Defensive back coach Fran Brown will continue to recruit Harris intently as the early signing period approaches.

We are just over a month away from the early signing period. Georgia currently sits at No. 5 in the Class of 2023 rankings. However, the Dawgs are finalists for several elite prospects that could vault the 23' recruiting haul for head coach Kirby Smart and company up to the No. 1 spot.

Updates on Damon Wilson, Justice Haynes, Samuel M'Pemba, Duce Robinson, Deandre Moore, Jordan Hall, and many more prospects across multiple classes.

Catch the full video and audio replays below presented by Turner, Wood, & Smith Insurance in cooperation with Auto-Owners.