RUMORS vs. FACTS: Georgia flips Joshua Miller | Reactions to key visits

The UGASports recruiting staff reacts to yet another weekend of key official visitors for the Georgia Bulldogs. Joenel Aguero, Troy Bowles, Jamaal Jarrett, Tyler Williams, Anthony Evans III, and more were in town. Find out who Georgia made the biggest impressions on and who is closer to committing after the weekend.

Georgia has flipped Virginia native and former Penn State offensive lineman commit Joshua Miller. Miller is the first offensive line commitment for Georgia in the Stacey Searels ear under Kirby Smart. The UGASports crew discusses the Miller as a prospect and what the offensive line group in the Class of 2023 looks like going foward.

Finally, UGASports previews the OVs coming up on June 17, including Qua Russaw & James Smith.