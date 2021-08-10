RUMORS vs. FACTS: Chuck Smith talks pass rush and three Georgia DL targets

Chuck Smith is a former defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons and starred at Tennessee in his college days. Smith is now training some of the most talented defensive linemen in the country, including Tyre West, Mykel Williams, and Christen Miller. As a current trainer, former college coach, and former standout player himself, Smith breaks down for UGASport the qualities of top defensive line prospects and gives details on West, Williams, and Miller. All three of Smith's trainees mentioned are still being strongly recruited by the Georgia Bulldogs.

As always, the UGASports recruiting staff answers the questions of loyal members of the UGASports Vault on the show. This week Trent Smallwood joins to discuss some of the biggest needs remaining in the Class of 2022. How many prospects will Georgia sign in the class? Who are some of the top targets we feel commit to Georgia in the Class of 2023? All of this is answered and much more on the latest episode of Georgia Recruiting: RUMORS vs. FACTS on the UGASports YouTube channel.