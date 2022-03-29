RUMORS vs. FACTS: Breaking down impactful visits for 2023 priority targets

The UGASports recruiting staff went live on YouTube Monday night to discuss the impact that the Georgia staff is making with high-profile Georgia targets.

Bryan McClendon is expanding the scope of Georgia's wide receiver search. Tyler Williams and Hykeem Williams certainly enjoyed their respective time spent with the new UGA wide receiver coach. Dell McGee is working to bring a running back with a unique combination of towering stature and explosivity into the fold in Richard Young. Finally, Tray Scott sees a future anchor to the defensive front in Jamaal Jarrett.

All of those prospects are discussed in detail along with many more topics.

