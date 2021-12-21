RUMORS vs. FACTS: 2022 Early Signing Day Recap and 2023 Class Priorities

Jed May and I spent over an hour talking about the Class of 2022 that Georgia has assembled to this point after the early signing period. We took questions live on the UGASports YouTube channel on Monday night. Between breaking down what Georgia is getting with the currently third-ranked class in the country and looking ahead to the Class of 2023, no stone was left unturned when it comes to Georgia football recruiting. Catch the full video and, or audio replays below.