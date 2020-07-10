Roster Review No. 1: George Pickens and Divaad Wilson
After weeks of stories, we're finally down to No. 1 in our Roster Review Series: the number shared by defensive back Divaad Wilson and George Pickens.
We'll star with Wilson, a versatile performer who is expected to challenge for major playing time at Star, although he's also quite adept at cornerback.
A redshirt sophomore, Wilson started in Georgia's wins against Notre Dame and Kentucky before missing the Sugar Bowl due to injury.
In Pickens, you're talking about one of the best wide receivers in the entire SEC.
A former five-star, Pickens came to Georgia with a ton of hype, and for the most part lived up to it, ultimately earning MVP honors in the Sugar Bowl after catching 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdowns in the Bulldogs' victory over Baylor.
Based on what Kirby Smart said about Pickens recently, the sky is the limit for what we will see this fall.
For more on Pickens and Wilson:
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Wide Receiver
|
Sophomore
|
6-3
|
190
2019 Review
Pickens lived up to his expectations and then some, catching 49 passes for 727 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.
The native of Hoover, Alabama, capped off 2019 with an unstoppable performance in the Sugar Bowl, setting himself up for what could be an All-SEC campaign his second year with the team. His 12 catches tied a UGA bowl record and represented the most receptions by a Bulldog receiver in 17 years.
His performance last season earned him a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team.
2020 Preview
Pickens will be the unquestioned leader of the Bulldogs' wide receiver corps.
What's really going to be interesting to see is how new offensive coordinator Todd Monken will use Pickens in an attempt to dictate the coverage in opposing secondaries, because the rising sophomore can certainly do that.
While his 49 catches were certainly impressive, it's safe to expect those totals to rise, as it's clear that Pickens will be one of Georgia's primary offensive weapons this fall.
What's more, some of those acrobatic catches he makes will have Pickens jerseys flying off the racks.
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Defensive Back
|
RS Sophomore
|
6-0
|
195
2019 Review
Wilson played in 13 of Georgia's 14 games, missing the win over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl due to injury.
His two starts came against Kentucky and Notre Dame, but it was against the Irish when he came through with one of Georgia's biggest defensive plays of the year.
Wilson's first career interception—a ball that he tipped and juggled before hauling in—helped ensure the Bulldog victory.
He finished the year with 24 tackles.
2020 Preview
Georgia likes its defensive backs to be versatile, and in Wilson, it has that quality.
Although he's expected to see most of his action at Star, Wilson can also play corner and safety if he were ever afforded the opportunity.
While it remains to be seen if he'll be able to secure a starting job, Wilson figures to be on the field quite a lot for the Bulldogs, who boast one of the deepest and most talented secondaries in the SEC.
