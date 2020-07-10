After weeks of stories, we're finally down to No. 1 in our Roster Review Series: the number shared by defensive back Divaad Wilson and George Pickens.

We'll star with Wilson, a versatile performer who is expected to challenge for major playing time at Star, although he's also quite adept at cornerback.

A redshirt sophomore, Wilson started in Georgia's wins against Notre Dame and Kentucky before missing the Sugar Bowl due to injury.

In Pickens, you're talking about one of the best wide receivers in the entire SEC.

A former five-star, Pickens came to Georgia with a ton of hype, and for the most part lived up to it, ultimately earning MVP honors in the Sugar Bowl after catching 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdowns in the Bulldogs' victory over Baylor.

Based on what Kirby Smart said about Pickens recently, the sky is the limit for what we will see this fall.

For more on Pickens and Wilson: