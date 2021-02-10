Georgia updated its 2021 football roster, posted it on the school website Georgiadogs.com and there are a couple of senior returnees who will be back for the Bulldogs after all.

Sports information director Claude Felton confirmed earlier reports by UGASports that Demetris Robertson and Julian Rochester will take advantage of the NCAA’s one-time waiver for seniors and will return for one more year.

The pair will join offensive lineman Justin Shaffer and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt as 2020 seniors returning for 2021. As returning seniors, their scholarships will not count toward the 85 limit.

Outside linebacker Walter Grant was also listed on Georgiadogs as a graduate student, but he is not returning for another year, Felton confirmed.

Although he was on the 2020 squad, Grant did not see any action for the Bulldogs last fall after starting eight games over the previous two campaigns.

The news on Rochester and Robertson comes a week after head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the trio.

"I know most of their plans, some of them are working out with us and some aren't. To be honest with you, we are worried about the guys that are working out and I do not want to get into specifics about those guys,” Smart said. “Some of them may not have even made up their minds yet, but most of them have. It'll play out over the next several weeks as spring practices come to fruition."

The return of Robertson and Rochester adds to what is already excellent depth at both the wide receiver and defensive line positions.

Robertson played in all 10 games for the Bulldogs last year, finishing with 12 catches for 110 yards after catching 30 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.

He will join a receiving corps that includes George Pickens, Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson, along with the likes of Dominick Blaylock (coming off an ACL injury) and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle).

Others returning include Tommy Bush, Ladd McConkey, Arian Smith and walk-on Jaylen Johnson, who saw some decent reps.

This will give freshmen Jackson Meeks and Adonai Mitchell plenty of time to hone their craft before they too join the fray.

Rochester’s return may be the biggest surprise as this will mark his sixth season as part of the Bulldog program.

The former McEachern standout only played in five games for the Bulldogs before tearing his ACL. IN 51 career games, Rochester has made 103 tackles with 5.5 sacks for losses of 39 yards.

He will join a deep defensive front that includes the likes of Jordan Davis, Wyatt, Jalen Carter, Travon Walker, Nazir Stackhouse, along with five other defensive linemen who saw action up front for position coach Tray Scott last year.