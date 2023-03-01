Former Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. cannot wait to show scouts and representatives of the 32 NFL at this week’s Combine in Indianapolis what he’s all about.

“Whether it’s having a good 40-time, position drills, all that stuff, I feel like I’m going to boost my draft stock doing those things,” said Beal, who believes he’ll run the 40-yard dash in the 4.5 range.

Beal will have his opportunity on Thursday when linebackers and defensive linemen take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of Georgia’s victory over Alabama to win the 2021 national crown.

UGASports spoke to Beal on Wednesday morning. Interviews with NFL GMs have also been part of the process.

“I don’t even know where to start,” said Beal, when asked which teams he’s spoken with. “Indianapolis, Oakland … Pittsburgh. It’s been a lot.”

Beal is coming off a senior season with the Bulldogs that saw him make 26 tackles, including three sacks for losses of 15 yards.

“I always knew I was going to come back for one more year,” Beal said of his decision to return to Georgia in 2022. “I wanted to better myself, and you know, mature a little bit.”

Beal's return allowed him to win a second title. But that begs the question, which Georgia championship team was better?

"That's a good question," Beal said. "I feel like it would be a tie and come down to the wire"

When pressed, Beal said he'd "probably" give the edge to the 2022 team.

Which makes sense as Beal feels that if he were showing an NFL General Manager just one game, he'd put on the LSU contest from earlier this year.

"I feel like that was one of my best games," Beal said. "I was playing the run pretty well and rushing the passer. I fell like that kind of stuck out."