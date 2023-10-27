Having two “RJ’s” on the Georgia basketball team was bound to be confusing, so RJ Sunahara laughed that he took it upon himself to do the right thing and allow RJ Melendez to keep his first name.

“I just let him have it,” joked Sunahara, who now goes by a new nickname, Sunny. “I was going to be the bigger person. I’m getting used to it.”

Sunahara qualifies as one of Mike White’s more intriguing additions.

The 6-foot-8 Sunahara was named Division II Player of the Year and won the Bevo Francis Award as the nation's top small college player following Nova Southeastern's perfect 36-0 campaign, which it capped by winning Division II National Championship.

In 34 games, Sunahara averaged 18.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest. Although he likely will not reach such totals with the Bulldogs, the Ohio native is anxious to show he can be a success at a higher level.

“I feel a little bit of pressure. A lot of people don’t think Division II is that good, and I’m trying to prove that it is,” Sunahara said. “It's something I’m trying to prove every day, to prove that I belong here, and help the team win.”

It didn’t take him long once he got to Athens to learn the difference.

“Oh, 100 percent. I think the third practice playing three on three, they throw a lob to MA (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe), and he throws it in for a dunk right on the top of my head. I’m like ‘Oh man, it’s a little bit different.’ But other than that, it’s been good.”