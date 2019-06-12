News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-12 00:31:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 TE Jalin Conyers on Georgia in his top three: 'I loved it'

Tij1rstntp24nqchxbfl
Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Rivals250 tight end Jalin Conyers put a visit to Athens just prior to announcing his top three schools. That trip but Georgia in the mix."I saw everything and got to go through about everything I p...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}