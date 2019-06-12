Rivals250 TE Jalin Conyers on Georgia in his top three: 'I loved it'
Rivals250 tight end Jalin Conyers put a visit to Athens just prior to announcing his top three schools. That trip but Georgia in the mix."I saw everything and got to go through about everything I p...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news