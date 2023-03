Rivals250 prospect and four-star running back Christian Clark just finished up a two-day unofficial visit to the University of Georgia.

Clark, from Arizona, was offered by the Dawgs in January and has rapidly built a close relationship with Georgia running back coach Dell McGee. UGASports reported before the visit about the many family ties that Clark has to both UGA and the state of Georgia. With those connections came high expectations for Clark's first visit to Athens as a recruit.

UGASports caught up with Clark and his father Ric to find out whether or not the visit to the Classic City lived up to the advanced billing.