Rivals250 RB Kenny McIntosh previews upcoming Georgia official
There will be plenty of visitors in Athens to watch the Bulldogs take on the Tigers of Auburn, but one in particular would address a major need in the Class of 2019 - University School (Ft. Lauderd...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news