Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has his eyes looking westward for one of his 2025 linebacker targets.

Weston Port is a Rivals250 linebacker from California. His recruitment has generated nearly 30 offers to this point, with the Georgia offer coming in all the way back in November of 2021.

On April 6, Port crossed the country and made his first visit to Georgia. He caught up with UGASports to talk Bulldogs, Glenn Schumann, and more.