Rivals250 defensive tackle Ka'Shawn Thomas biding time for UGA offer

Thomas feels the interest with Georgia is real. By working on the aspects of his game Scott encouraged him to improve, he believes the in-state Bulldogs will offer him sooner rather than later.

The No. 5 defensive tackle in the 2023 class hasn't yet received an offer from Georgia. However, he's been in regular contact with Bulldog defensive line coach Tray Scott.

Ka'Shawn Thomas feels like it's only a matter of time.

Thomas resides as the man in the middle for Brunswick High School, the alma mater of current Bulldog right tackle Warren McClendon. He holds offers from Auburn, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Nebraska.

Scott contacts Thomas, as well as his mother, frequently. He told Thomas he wanted to see the quality of his junior film before potentially extending an offer.

"He wants to see me strike and chase the ball around from sideline to sideline," Thomas said.

Thomas has taken those points to heart. He's been working on his agility in practice and has made a habit of running extra every day.

The results are showing on the field. Through nine games, Thomas has registered 10 sacks and 44 tackles.

With regard to his role for the Pirates, Thomas described himself as a run stopper first. As the numbers show, he can also get to the quarterback should the situation arise.

Georgia has a similar player in Jordan Davis. While not as big as Davis, Thomas believes he has the same capabilities.

"I think I can do the same stuff he does strength-wise and taking up double teams like him, getting off double teams, getting off blocks," Thomas said.

Scott has told Thomas he sees him as a similar player, one who plays mainly on first and second down.

Thomas is hoping to return to Athens for another game before the end of the season. If and when the Bulldogs eventually offer, they'll immediately join Thomas's top group.