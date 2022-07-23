Rivals250 DB Joenel Aguero commits to Georgia

Rivals250 defensive back Joenel Aguero committed to Georgia on Saturday. The Danvers (Mass.) St. John's Prep star nearly chose Miami but Ohio State and Florida were also involved.

“I decided to pick the Dawgs because I feel back at home being there,” Aguero said. ”Everything felt right going with UGA. It just felt like home.

“I feel like coach Muschamp, Kirby Smart, and coach Fran all made me feel like I belong there and that was the spot to be,” he said. ”It just felt right being there.

“I spoke to a couple players and I know a few guys down there,” said Aguero. “They told me it's a grind and I love the grind so that's something I want to be a part of. I know that's all going to help me be where I want to be.

“I'm really versatile so they could see me playing nickel and safety, like Lewis Cine almost,” he said. “It means a lot (getting compared to him). That motivates me to do better. I've been watching him since I was growing up. We're really cool with each other. I'm always on the phone with him too. It played a role because he told me everything about the school. It definitely helped.”