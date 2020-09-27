BRENTWOOD, Tennessee - Heading down the stretch into December, Rivals250 athlete Xavian Sorey is drawing more than his fair share of attention.

With a top five of Florida, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Auburn, the heavy hitters of the SEC are pulling out all the stops for the 6-foot-3, 220-pound do-it-all defender.

Sorey visited Athens in late August, and the Bulldogs have kept the pressure on since.