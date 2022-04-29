Jamyri Cauley has taken to receiver quite well.

The 2024 prospect out of Dallas played defensive end growing up. Once he got to high school, he moved to mainly being a receiver.

Cauley has since exploded to the No. 54 overall prospect in the country. On April 26, he reeled in an offer from Georgia.

"I'm blessed to receive an offer from the national champs," Cauley said. "The first thing that went through my mind was, 'Wow, this is really happening.' Now it's time to keep getting better each day."