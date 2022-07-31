Rivals100 RB Tovani Mizell and his father break down his Dawg Days visit
Sometimes fate works in your favor. That was certainly the case for the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend.
Tovani Mizell is a Class of 2024, four-star running back who was a standout for Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida, last season. Mizell will be attending Dematha Catholic High School in Maryland for his junior year. Mizell and his family are in the process of moving and it worked in the schedule to make a stop in Athens this past Friday for Mizell to camp with UGA.
Friday went well for Mizell and his family. The connection with the UGA staff and not being eager to drive overnight and continue the grind of moving, Mizell and his family were easily convinced to stay another night and attend Georgia's Dawg Days of Summer event on Saturday.
UGASports received an update from Mizell and his father, Travis, after the visit was complete.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news