Sometimes fate works in your favor. That was certainly the case for the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend.

Tovani Mizell is a Class of 2024, four-star running back who was a standout for Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida, last season. Mizell will be attending Dematha Catholic High School in Maryland for his junior year. Mizell and his family are in the process of moving and it worked in the schedule to make a stop in Athens this past Friday for Mizell to camp with UGA.

Friday went well for Mizell and his family. The connection with the UGA staff and not being eager to drive overnight and continue the grind of moving, Mizell and his family were easily convinced to stay another night and attend Georgia's Dawg Days of Summer event on Saturday.

UGASports received an update from Mizell and his father, Travis, after the visit was complete.

