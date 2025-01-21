Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 21, 2025
Rivals100 tackle Bryce Perry-Wright enjoys 'great visit' to Georgia
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Georgia is trying to keep one of the nation's best defensive linemen home.

Bryce Perry-Wright is the No. 45 overall prospect and No. 3 defensive tackle in the 2026 class. The Buford High School standout is coming off a strong performance at the Navy All-American Bowl, which welcomed underclassmen for the first time this year.

One week after that game, Perry-Wright visited Georgia for its Junior Day on January 18. The Bulldogs provide another "great visit" as they continue to stand out for a huge in-state target.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement