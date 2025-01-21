Rivals100 tackle Bryce Perry-Wright enjoys 'great visit' to Georgia

Georgia is trying to keep one of the nation's best defensive linemen home.

Bryce Perry-Wright is the No. 45 overall prospect and No. 3 defensive tackle in the 2026 class. The Buford High School standout is coming off a strong performance at the Navy All-American Bowl, which welcomed underclassmen for the first time this year.

One week after that game, Perry-Wright visited Georgia for its Junior Day on January 18. The Bulldogs provide another "great visit" as they continue to stand out for a huge in-state target.