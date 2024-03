Talyn Taylor's last two visits to Georgia have been very different.

The Rivals100 receiver from Illinois visited Georgia the weekend of February 3. Since then, the Bulldogs have lost receivers coach Bryan McClendon to the NFL and replaced him with James Coley.

In addition to meeting Coley in person, Taylor also got his first look at a Georgia practice when he visited on March 23. Even in a much different environment, the Bulldogs impressed him.