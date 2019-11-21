Rivals100 RB Evan Pryor breaks down why UGA made his new list
Cuts have come to the lengthy offer sheet of Rivals100 junior running back Evan Pryor.
"My goal is to be committed before the start of next season, so I feel in doing that, I had to cut it down to a serious amount that I’m considering," Pryor said. "The things that kept the schools in it are the relationships with the coaches and how they use my position. Everyone in my list checked those two boxes."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news