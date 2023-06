MILTON, Ga. - The recruitment of one of 2024’s top offensive linemen is nearing its end.

Daniel Calhoun’s month of June consisted of official visits to Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, and Texas. Each made their final pitch to the Rivals100 prospect.

Now, a decision date of July 5 has been set. With less than a week remaining until the big day, Calhoun caught up with UGASports to discuss Georgia’s pursuit.