The Georgia Bulldogs have landed the verbal commitment of one of the top prospects in the nation, 2024 offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun.

Calhoun now plays at Walton High School after transferring from Centennial High School. Georgia has been recruiting Calhoun since he was a freshman. Former Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke started the recruitment of Calhoun and current offensive line coach Stacey Searels finished it off. There was some concern that the relationship that Luke and former Georgia assistant offensive line coach Eddie Gordon had built would almost work to the detriment of Searels and new assistant offensive line coach Manrey Saint-Amour. The transition went very smoothly though, and Calhoun continued to make several visits to Athens throughout 2022 and into the spring of 2023.

Calhoun is the fourth offensive lineman who has committed to Georgia in the Class of 2024. Calhoun joins fellow Peach State prospect Malachi Toliver, New York native Marcus Harrison, and the most recent commit Michael Uini of Texas. Calhoun plays tackle, yet 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, Calhoun certainly has the size to be able to bump inside to guard as well. Georgia has communicated to Calhoun that it believes he’s athletic enough to play both positions during his time in Athens and will cross-train him.

Calhoun saw Georgia’s offensive linemen practice multiple times over the last two years. One thing really stuck out to the massive new commit.

"I just like the intensity that [Searels] gives to the players,” Calhoun told UGASports earlier. “Coach Searels and Kirby Smart, they really develop offensive linemen. Really just development, that’s what they preached about. You’re going to come to work. It’s going to be hard every day, but you’ve just got to push through it.”

Georgia is looking to add at least two more offensive linemen in the Class of 2024. The Bulldogs beat out Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, and a host of other schools for Calhoun. He's the 23rd commit for Georgia in the current cycle. The addition of Calhoun continues to pad Georgia’s position as the No. 1 team in the 2024 rankings.