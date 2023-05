Jadon Perlotte has just about seen it all this spring.

The 2025 Rivals100 linebacker has taken a boatload of visits this spring. A commitment to Georgia hasn't prevented Perlotte from visiting Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, and others over the past couple of months.

But as the dust settles, Perlotte is still committed to Georgia. His reasoning is simple.

"Georgia's different," Perlotte said.