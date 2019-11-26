News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 00:28:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 LB Barrett Carter has another 'amazing' visit to Athens

Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

There are few players in the Class of 2021 who have been to Athens with as much frequency this season as North Gwinnett's Barrett Carter.

Still, the Rivals100 linebacker is always happy to visit, as he did for the Dawgs' matchup against the Aggies of Texas A&M.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}