CLEMSON

Walker Parks

Clemson offensive tackle commit Walker Parks recently cracked the Rivals100 and looked the part during Tuesday's action. He's got a fantastic first step and plays with great leverage, slowing down some of the premier defensive ends, including MVP Jaquelin Roy. He was in the discussion as the offensive line MVP. Five-star defensive line commitment Bryan Bresee was dominant. He has a nice blend of strength and agility for his size and turned in some really fantastic reps from end and inside at tackle. Five-star linebacker Justin Flowe, a Tiger target, was incredibly impressive from positional drills to 1-on-1s and in the 7-on-7 tournament. The top linebacker in the country is extremely physical, aggressive and explosive. He flashed his pass coverage skills with several breakups and was phenomenal during workouts and pass-rushing drills. Clemson was trending for much of the day for the California five-star.

GEORGIA

Marcus Rosemy

Bulldogs commit Marcus Rosmey was the star of the Rivals Five-Star Challenge 7-on-7 tournament and lived in the end zone. The Rivals100 receiver from South Florida was the wide receiver MVP and drew plenty of buzz as the star of the event. Five-star Georgia target Kelee Ringo repeated as the fastest man at The Challenge, clocking a 4.35 40. That speed translated to the field as he won plenty of 1-on-1 battles, flashing great anticipation on a handful of break-ups. Amarius Mims was a member of the All-Lobby team during check-in and his size and athletic build allowed him to dominate at left tackle. The 2021 standout could stand to be a bit more physical, but he has a lot of traits reminiscent of Greg Little at this stage. Naturally, Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman wants to build a 2021 class that centers around Mims.

OKLAHOMA

Brock Vandagriff

The Sooners were also led by an impressive quarterback performance by 2021 quarterback commit Brock Vandagriff, who led his team to the tournament championship. It was another good sign for the Sooners, who continue to excel at recruiting the quarterback position. Several Oklahoma targets also impressed, including offensive line MVP Aaryn Parks. Key defensive back target Kelee Ringo was also impressive, capping off a great day for potential Sooners.

TENNESSEE

Harrison Bailey

The Vols had a great day on Tuesday, with quarterback commit Harrison Bailey winning MVP honors after a very strong showing. Bailey has been a vocal recruiter for the program and having him perform well in front of his peers will only help his recruiting pitch going forward. One of the best guys at the event was also tight end Arik Gilbert, a prime Tennessee target and one of Bailey’s high school teammates. Recent Vols commit Antonio Johnson was also very good, playing both ways and impressing as both a wide receiver and a tight end.

TEXAS A&M

