Khamari Brooks' 2025 is starting much differently than his 2024.

The defensive end from North Oconee was still an under-the-radar prospect last year. But now, Brooks is a Rivals100 recruit being pursued by top college programs across the nation.

One of those programs is Georgia, the school just minutes from Brooks' home. The Bulldogs hosted Brooks for their Junior Day on January 18 and made sure the local star felt the love.