Rivals100 defensive tackle Christen Miller commits to Georgia

Georgia has once again secured the pledge of a Cedar Grove High School standout. Class of 2022 defensive lineman Christen Miller has committed to the Bulldogs.

Miller joins Cedar Grove teammates CJ Madden and Kayin Lee as Georgia commits. He is also joining his close friend and long-time training partner Mykel Williams. Both linemen train with former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith at Chuck Smith Training Systems.

The addition of Miller, the No. 76 player in the nation, gives Georgia four defensive linemen in the Rivals top 100 prospects for 2022. Five-star commits Bear Alexander, Marvin Jones Jr., and Williams will be quite the defensive line class for UGA. Add in Miller along with Darris Smith and Georgia has five of the top Rivals250 prospects on the defensive front.

Miller is not only a talented football player but also is an outgoing person off the field. He wants to get into acting and is always bringing some form of entertainment to any situation. The in-state prospect has a way of making people laugh with his humor and wit, but there's nothing funny about Miller's game.

Likely to play three-technique and even reduce down to a shade in Georgia's defense, Miller is both strong and sudden at the line of scrimmage. Miller possesses the quickness to penetrate the opposing offensive line and is also well suited to stopping the run. Now closing in on 300 pounds and standing 6-foot-6, Miller will provide a tremendous complement to Alexander in this Class of 2022 interior defensive linemen.

The addition of Miller goes a long way toward fortifying Georgia's defensive front going forward, as the Dawgs are scheduled to lose an inordinate amount of talent and experience on the D-line after the 2021 season.

