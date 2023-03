Jakeleb Faulk is a Rivals100 linebacker prospect in the Class of 2025 from Highland Home, Alabama. Faulk has a frame that allows him to play a variety of roles on the gridiron for his high school team. Whether it's dropping into coverage, rushing off the edge, or even covering on special teams, Faulk's length and athleticism stand out. The combination of skill and body type has the Georgia staff recruiting Faulk at the star position.

The four-star prospect was recently in Carrollton, Georgia for the Atlanta area Under Armour camp and spoke to UGASports about his thoughts on that position and his relationship with the Georgia staff.