Georgia has added another talented player to its defensive front.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye has committed to the Bulldogs. The Rivals100 defensive end from Texas chose Georgia over Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, and Oregon.

Georgia jumped into Joseph-Ajonye’s recruitment earlier this year. Tray Scott offered him on April 19. At the time, Joseph-Ajonye called Georgia his “dream school.”

“(Scott) said they offered me because of my explosiveness, quickness and strength off the ball,” Jonah-Ajonye said. “And they can also move me around the D-line from a 9 to a 5 to a 4i and a 0.”

Jonah-Ajonye also gave his early impressions of Scott.

“I can tell that he is a very honest person and doesn’t mess around when I come to football, winning, and developing his athletes,” Jonah-Ajonye said.

Georgia hosted the Texas prospect for the first time May 19-21. He participated in the Scavenger Hubt and went over film with Scott.

“I learned a lot from Coach Scott, he taught me alot about my position that I didn’t even know I could do or recognize. We were watching film for a couple of minutes and I learned a lot and I feel like a better player,” Jonah-Ajonye said. “Imagine what I’m going to be like if I commit and spend 3 or 4 years there learning from Coach Scott. I’m going to be a beast.”

Jonah-Ajonye took his official visit to Georgia June 23-25. Ahead of that visit, he joined UGASports' Rumors vs. Facts to discuss the Bulldogs.

During that conversation, he further explained why Georgia had been his dream school.

"It's really because of that defense," Jonah-Ajonye said. "You know, when I first started playing football, I used to watch a lot of Georgia film. So naturally just became my dream school because the defense was so dominant."

Jonah-Ajonye is Georgia’s fifth defensive line addition to its top-ranked 2024 class, joining Justin Greene, Jordan Thomas, Quintavius Johnson, and Nnamdi Ogboko.