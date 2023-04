Ellis Robinson didn't even want to go home.

The No. 2 cornerback in the 2024 class has been committed to Georgia since February. This past weekend marked Robinson's second visit to Athens since his commitment, as he spent G-Day weekend at Georgia.

Robinson got a glimpse of what his future in Athens could look like over the weekend. That vision made it that much harder to head home.

"I didn't even want to leave," Robinson said.